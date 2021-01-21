Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.2% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

