Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 89,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,071,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,542 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $101.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.