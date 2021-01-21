Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in V.F. by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 225,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 50,203 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in V.F. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $82.33 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $95.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -633.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.