Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,195,000 after acquiring an additional 50,557 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,878,000 after acquiring an additional 133,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67,926 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $142.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

