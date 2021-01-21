Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Trading Down 5.4%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) shares dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 1,144,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,016,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

APDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. Analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.20% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.