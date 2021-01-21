Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

APDN stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.40. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $16.39.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

