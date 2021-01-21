Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Price Up 30.1%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) rose 30.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 11,449,854 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 5,176,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $272.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

