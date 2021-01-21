ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.40. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 12,741 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

