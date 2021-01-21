Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 87.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,442 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $120,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENBL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.54 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

