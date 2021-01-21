Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $149,309,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 157.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,118 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after buying an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -633.31, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

