Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.15.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

