Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.07

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 65513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Aegis raised their price objective on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The firm has a market cap of $732.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 461,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,100.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 313,561 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,126 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

