Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) fell 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.63 and last traded at $63.77. 1,861,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,782,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCT. Roth Capital cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,393 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 198,866 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 324,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 53,206 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.