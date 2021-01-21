Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) CEO Sells $4,007,000.00 in Stock

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $4,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amit Munshi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $4,012,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,560.24.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $456,190.00.

ARNA stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.22. 466,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,100. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARNA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.