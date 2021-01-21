argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Hits New 52-Week High at $314.83

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $314.83 and last traded at $314.83, with a volume of 8109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on argenx from $271.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.82.

Get argenx alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,312,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.