Argus Raises The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $200.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target raised by Argus from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DIS. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.40.

Shares of DIS opened at $173.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.70 and its 200 day moving average is $139.00. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.37 billion, a PE ratio of -109.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

