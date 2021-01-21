ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

ARKK stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.52. 551,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,774,062. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.32.

