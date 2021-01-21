Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 227 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $145.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

