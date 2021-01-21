Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.74. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Armata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

