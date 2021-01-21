Arqma Price Reaches $0.0056 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arqma has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $44,987.32 and $42,482.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,409.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,187.38 or 0.03780338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.95 or 0.00420081 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.73 or 0.01396795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.45 or 0.00587234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.45 or 0.00434427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00282102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00023571 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,019,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,975,013 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.