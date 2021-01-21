Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $119.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

A number of analysts have commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.53.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

