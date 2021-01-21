Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 1,185 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.73. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.45%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

