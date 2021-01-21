Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.5% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $362.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,584. The company has a market capitalization of $160.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

