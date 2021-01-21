Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 900.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amedisys by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,870,000 after acquiring an additional 74,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Amedisys by 354.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Amedisys by 61.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 185,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after buying an additional 70,305 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 30.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65,544 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $683,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

AMED traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.92. 132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,794. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.95 and a 52-week high of $309.38.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.