Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 142,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.56. 1,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,059. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIP. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

