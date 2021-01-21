Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $449.23. 18,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $422.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.20. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $450.02.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.