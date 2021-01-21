Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.27. The stock had a trading volume of 251,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,002,990. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $704.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

