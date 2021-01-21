Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 193 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. The Hershey makes up about 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.31 and a 200 day moving average of $145.69. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,139,781 over the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

