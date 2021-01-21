Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,561,000 after acquiring an additional 198,666 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,453,000 after purchasing an additional 605,118 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,273,000 after purchasing an additional 485,294 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 952,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 95,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 948,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,988,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.28. 349,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

