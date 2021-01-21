Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Shares Down 5.2%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 155,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 117,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

About Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF)

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.