Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.19

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.19 and last traded at $89.10, with a volume of 2003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.44.

ASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626 in the last 90 days. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.