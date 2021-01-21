ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €430.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €386.15 ($454.30).

