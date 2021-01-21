ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share.

ASML stock opened at $549.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $230.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $486.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.91. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $558.16.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.75.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

