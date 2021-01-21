ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

ASOMY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 3.70. ASOS has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $73.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

