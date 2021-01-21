Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Acquires 35,012 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 167.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.29. 51,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,990. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $33.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.