Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 324.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,875 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock remained flat at $$55.11 during trading hours on Thursday. 21,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

