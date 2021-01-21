Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up approximately 2.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $18,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $2,030,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Cintas by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Cintas by 24.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 11,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cintas by 31.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $331.55. 6,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,080. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.03 and a 200 day moving average of $329.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

