Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.95. 27,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,716. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

