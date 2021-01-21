AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,249.88 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 13,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $328,312.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $34,738.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,571.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,571 shares of company stock worth $4,618,538 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,074,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

