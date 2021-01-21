At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. At Home Group traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 20236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOME. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 200,000 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $71,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in At Home Group by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

