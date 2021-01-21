Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $138,675.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $432,325 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,891,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 760,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,642,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,643,000 after purchasing an additional 820,304 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 532,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

