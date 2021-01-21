Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.4% of Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,591,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $208.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,980. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $209.93.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.