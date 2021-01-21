Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $712,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,666,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,902,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $248.09. 28,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,306. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $247.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

