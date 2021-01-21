Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,186,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,458 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 31.1% of Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $66,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 212,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 116,606 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,196.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 239,705 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 125,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,659. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11.

