Atlantic Avenue Acquisition (NYSE:ASAQ) Trading 0.7% Higher

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.27. 69,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 150,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:ASAQ)

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

