Atomic Wallet Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.08 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00004055 BTC on exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $13.08 million and $68,386.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00052617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00061111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00126423 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.00567651 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.