Aton Resources Inc. (AAN.V) (CVE:AAN) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN.V) (CVE:AAN)’s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 11,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 17,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$10.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14.

About Aton Resources Inc. (AAN.V) (CVE:AAN)

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 596 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Aton Resources Inc. (AAN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aton Resources Inc. (AAN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.