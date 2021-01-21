ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.48

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.48 and traded as high as $24.39. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) shares last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 128,585 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATA shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.48.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$335.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

