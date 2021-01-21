Atticus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,260 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

