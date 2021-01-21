Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 95,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,492,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 32,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot stock opened at $274.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $295.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

